Rockland Trust Co. Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $238.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.16 and its 200 day moving average is $242.41. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $220.50 and a 52-week high of $259.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

