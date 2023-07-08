DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $79.22 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,003,906 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 70,822 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $79,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 477,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after buying an additional 182,997 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 95,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37,029 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 779,026 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 44,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $38.64 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 16.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.