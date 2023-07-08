Thompson Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.85.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

