TCG Advisory Services LLC Acquires 948 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $84.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.97.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

