190 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 604.6% in the first quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,667 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $440.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $427.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $446.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

