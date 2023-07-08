Thompson Investment Management Inc. Makes New $117,000 Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after buying an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,217 shares of company stock worth $4,687,705. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROK stock opened at $325.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $297.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.10. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.45. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.90 and a 1-year high of $331.40.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

