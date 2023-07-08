BLB&B Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,615 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 13,561 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,638 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.6 %

Several research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $51.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.