UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 83.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,352 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,018 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.84.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $461.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $429.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $481.95 and a 200-day moving average of $488.37. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

