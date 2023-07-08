UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $875,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.84.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $461.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $429.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $488.37.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

