D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 133 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 0.3% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $183.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $252.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

