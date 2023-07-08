Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Cut by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,124 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.4% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,602 shares of company stock worth $33,336,374. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:V opened at $236.47 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $240.00. The firm has a market cap of $442.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.08 and its 200-day moving average is $224.80.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on V shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.52.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

