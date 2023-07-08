Wealthspan Partners LLC Sells 253 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wealthspan Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,117 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Visa by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,683,673,000 after purchasing an additional 640,839 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Visa by 7.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,695 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,602 shares of company stock valued at $33,336,374 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.52.

NYSE:V opened at $236.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $240.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.08 and a 200 day moving average of $224.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

