Baskin Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,919 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 4.4% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $41,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 142,602 shares of company stock worth $33,336,374 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V opened at $236.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $240.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.