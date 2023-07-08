Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.4% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 7.1% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $236.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $240.00.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on V shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,602 shares of company stock worth $33,336,374 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.