Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases Shares of 1,276 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Eaton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Eaton by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $198.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.25. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $202.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.54.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

