DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 439,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 187,656 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.10% of Crown Castle worth $57,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $115.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.62 and a 1-year high of $184.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.47 and its 200 day moving average is $128.77.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.18%.

In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.60.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

