PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,014,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,931 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PayPal were worth $75,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in PayPal by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 30,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 9,894 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in PayPal by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 21,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in PayPal by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 14,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,839,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.35.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.