Hendley & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hendley & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $88.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.15 and its 200 day moving average is $96.70.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.82.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

