Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,862 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.45.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

