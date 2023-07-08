Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Position Boosted by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 5,740.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,485 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,351 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.70.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILMN opened at $183.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.08 and a 200-day moving average of $207.44. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

