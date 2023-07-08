3,325 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Purchased by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Micron Technology by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2,894.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,320. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, New Street Research lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.21.

MU stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -17.16%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

