V Square Quantitative Management LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 674 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANSS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.92.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.4 %

ANSYS stock opened at $320.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $339.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.10.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.15 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,383.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,976 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,047. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

