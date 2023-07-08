155 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 155 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,136 shares of company stock valued at $33,380,156. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.11.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $438.10 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.70 and a fifty-two week high of $450.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $390.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $194.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

