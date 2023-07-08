Thompson Investment Management Inc. Invests $159,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $17,482,324.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,338,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,832,180.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $17,482,324.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,338,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,832,180.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total transaction of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,083 shares of company stock valued at $77,324,837 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $242.98 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $211.49 and a one year high of $276.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.39 and its 200 day moving average is $247.62. The company has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

