SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $42.83 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

