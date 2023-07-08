DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $67.16 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,568 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of Lam Research worth $67,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 450.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Lam Research by 142.9% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $617.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $595.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $523.84. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $651.01.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

