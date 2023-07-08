Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $248,000 Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX opened at $82.70 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.76 and a 12 month high of $85.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.88.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

