DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 252,510 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,990,514 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 252,510 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Intel worth $96,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.