Essex Savings Bank Has $1.91 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,776,936 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $398,437,000 after purchasing an additional 293,938 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 26,612 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 7.8% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 63,624 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

CSCO opened at $50.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average is $49.04.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.