DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,822 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 21,682 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.30% of Electronic Arts worth $96,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $270,382,000. Amundi lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $827,685,000 after buying an additional 1,608,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after buying an additional 1,223,195 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 272.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $186,208,000 after buying an additional 1,177,415 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,953 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $230,669,000 after buying an additional 814,081 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,415,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,415,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,699 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,667 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $129.20 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on EA. DZ Bank upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Benchmark increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.59.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

