Peoples Bank OH Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Peoples Bank OH trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Peoples Bank OH’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $440.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $427.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.61. The company has a market capitalization of $329.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $446.61.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

