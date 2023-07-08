DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 432,777 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 82,960 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $86,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 200.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.84.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,543. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $201.57 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.94 and a 1 year high of $235.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.96.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

