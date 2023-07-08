DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 32,597 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522,572 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 32,597 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.11% of Target worth $83,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Target by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $130.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.76. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

