iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Essex Savings Bank’s 10th Largest Position

Essex Savings Bank reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Essex Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 223.1% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 25,935 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $78,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $440.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $446.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.61.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

