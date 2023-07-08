StrongBox Wealth LLC Buys 141 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.6% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Home Depot by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,709 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $563,524,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $302.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.54.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

