Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 15,745 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 86.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,745 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQ. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Block by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Block by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Block by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Block by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Block by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Block in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. CLSA downgraded Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $67.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.10 and a beta of 2.32. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $93.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.23 and a 200 day moving average of $68.07.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $37,494.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,438,441.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,431 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $363,008.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,758,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,045 shares of company stock valued at $9,172,463 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

