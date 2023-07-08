2,209 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,209 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $624,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,343,672.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $250,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $765,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $624,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,343,672.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,699 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,667. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.59.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $129.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.85. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

