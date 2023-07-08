Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 6,296 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,296 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $96.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

