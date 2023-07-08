190 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $440.83 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $446.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $427.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.61. The stock has a market cap of $329.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

