1,455 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Bought by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Corteva by 38.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth $799,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CTVA opened at $57.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.58.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Vertical Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.59.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.