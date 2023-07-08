Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,308 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $10,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $108.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.60 and a 1 year high of $110.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.07 and its 200-day moving average is $92.63.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

