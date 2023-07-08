Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $8,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $256.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.78.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.