Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,054 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $41,267,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.54.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $338.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.39. The firm has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $271.61 and a 12-month high of $354.94.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $3,002,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $19,738,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $95,317.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,309.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $3,002,447.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,738,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,086 shares of company stock worth $18,553,691 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

