Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Lowers Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 47.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,332,061.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,779 shares of company stock worth $9,360,777 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $52.29 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $54.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average of $49.55. The company has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a PE ratio of 88.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. CL King started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

