Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Trimmed by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.47.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $846.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $765.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $658.63. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.