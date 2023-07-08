Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 293,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 14.4% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,740 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $501,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,458.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,783 shares of company stock worth $3,796,578 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

Several brokerages have commented on YUM. Barclays upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.84.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $133.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.04.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

