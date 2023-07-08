TCG Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 4,065 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Sysco by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY opened at $74.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.49. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $69.22 and a 1-year high of $88.84. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.