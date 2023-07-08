TCG Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT opened at $203.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $209.16.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

