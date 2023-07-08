Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.9% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MRK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BTIG Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.83.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRK opened at $109.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.85. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.52 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

