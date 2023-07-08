Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,038,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,391,000 after purchasing an additional 309,039 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after acquiring an additional 794,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,045,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,157,923,000 after acquiring an additional 123,725 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,049,000 after acquiring an additional 822,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $218.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.07 and a 200 day moving average of $222.12. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.